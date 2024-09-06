SMAL Presents “Capturing Autumn” Exhibit at Easton Library

The St. Michaels Art League (SMAL) is pleased to present an exhibit during the month of October at the Easton branch of the Talbot County Free Library with the theme “Capturing Autumn.”

Multiple mediums and forms of expression of this flamboyant season are featured – from abstract to realism.

The exhibit will be judged by Laura Era. Laura is an award-winning portrait and landscape artist and the owner of the Troika Gallery in Easton. The Troika Gallery is located at 9 S. Harrison St. in Easton, MD. For more information visit lauraera.com or troikagallery.com.

The library is located at 100 Dover St. in Easton. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Library hours are Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Artwork for sale through the artist.

For more information about this exhibit or other SMAL activities visit smartleague.org.