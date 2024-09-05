Mary-Land Scapes, Photography and Watercolor by Beth Horstman and Joan Machinchick, on view through October at Adkins Arboretum

Whether with a simple cornstalk or a vast iconic shoreline, artists Beth Horstman and Joan Machinchick evoke the beauty, wildness and peace—indeed the complexity—of Maryland’s environmental riches. Their exhibit, Mary-Land Scapes, runs through Oct. 26 at Adkins Arboretum, with a reception to meet the artists on Sat., Sept. 14, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Through the mediums of watercolor and photography, both artists explore the shared experience of natural space within our common surroundings. To immerse oneself in this exhibit is to connect with the deep nourishment that nature offers to all of us as we move through our daily lives.

Beth Horstman reflects, “The photographs I chose for this exhibit are a collection of what, I feel, is a taste of the area, for the Eastern Shore, and Maryland’s history that feeds my soul and creates a mood of soft visual calm.”

Joan Machinchick, whose practice also includes a host of related artistic disciplines, states, “The inspiration for my art is the constantly changing beauty and color, unity and diversity of all things in the natural world: the trees, sky and seasons, the wild gardens…the gentle Chesapeake Bay and the line where the water meets the shore and the earth comes alive.”

This show is part of Adkins Arboretum’s ongoing exhibition series of work on natural themes by regional artists. It is on view through October 26 at the Arboretum’s Visitor’s Center located at 12610 Eveland Road, near Tuckahoe State Park in Ridgely. Contact the Arboretum at 410-634-2847 ext. 100 or [email protected] for gallery hours.

A 400 acre native garden and preserve, Adkins Arboretum provides exceptional experiences in nature to promote environmental stewardship.