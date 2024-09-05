Stefano Muscatelli, MD, Joins the Orthopedic Cente

The Orthopedic Center (TOC) has welcomed orthopedic surgeon Stefano Muscatelli, MD, to its provider team, focusing on hip and knee surgeries. TOC is an affiliate medical practice of the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System.

Dr. Muscatelli earned his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Maryland School of Medicine and his undergraduate degree in biology from St. Mary’s College of Maryland in St. Mary’s City, Md. He completed his orthopedic surgery residency at University of Michigan Health in Ann Arbor, Mi. and his total joint reconstruction fellowship at Anderson Clinic Post-Graduate Medical Education Foundation in Alexandria, Va.

“We are very pleased that Dr. Muscatelli has joined our practice,”said TOC president Thomas Stauch, M.D. “His expertise in computer imaging and robotics will enhance precision and efficiency in the operating room, helping us achieve even greater patient satisfaction.”

To make an appointment with Dr. Muscatelli, patients can call The Orthopedic Center at 410-820-8226.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

A member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of five counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore: Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot. UM SRH consists of approximately 2,000 team members, including more than 600 health care providers on the Medical Staff, who work with community partners to advance the values that are foundational to our mission: Compassion, Discovery, Excellence, Diversity and Integrity. For more information, visit https://www.umms.org/shore.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.