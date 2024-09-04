It was a Small Town by Sue Ellen Thompson

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Editor’s Note: Perhaps relying on that extraordinary intuition that comes with being a poet, Sue Ellen Thompson felt a noticeable mood shift in her hometown a few years ago. Well before the Oxford community exploded with the dismissal of a popular town police chief, Thompson sensed that the town where she and her husband had lived for over two decades was becoming politically toxic. In response, Sue Ellen composed a poem about her dismay at the growing polarization but also her unaltered affection for Oxford.

It was a Small Town

which made everything

that happened there look

huge. The holiday parades

were endless, coursing

through the streets

like floodwater.

Parties overflowed

as well, channeled

by the narrow chambers

of what had once been

watermen’s modest houses.

Almost everyone who lived there

had been Somebody once.

Widowed now, or simply

retired, they inflicted

their formidable talents

on a one-room library

and small stone church.

In summer, when the town

sprayed weekly for mosquitos

after midnight, those

who remembered it was Tuesday

and brought their pets indoors

talked of it the whole next day,

inviting praise for their vigilance,

while those who’d left

their windows open

quietly prepared to die.

Low-lying and surrounded

on three sides by water, it afforded

little opportunity for harsh words

to evaporate. Instead, they often pooled

into final severings. Small disagreements

took root in the flood-softened earth

and spread like trumpet vine, dividing

entire neighborhoods into plaintiffs

and defendants. Why would anyone,

you might ask, want

to live there? Because every year

there was a day in early summer

when the first magnolia grandiflora

bent down low, distributing

its fleshy bowls to the poor and hungry,

of whom there were none and all

were lost in its vast perfume.

