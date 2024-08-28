New Season for the Allegro Children’s Chorus

Allegro Academy, located downtown Easton, invites young singers to join the fall sessions of its youth community chorus.

The Allegro Children’s Chorus, for ages 8 and up, meets on Wednesday evenings. Weekly rehearsals will include warm-ups, a bit of note-reading, listening skills, and preparation for performances. All ages will meet 5:30-6:30pm each week with additional time for grades 6 and up, 6:30-6:45pm.

Session I begins September 11 and runs through October 16. The upcoming fall season will include performances at the Farmers Market, Adkins Arboretum, and a collaborative concert with the Tidewater Singers.

The cost for each six-week session is $50 and need-based scholarships are offered to all participants. There are no auditions, everyone is welcome.

Allegro Academy is located at 114 N. Washington St. and is also home to a variety of choral groups and a vibrant private lesson program. For more information about the Allegro Children’s Chorus and other programs please visit www.allegroacademyeaston.com or call 410-603-8361.

The mission of Allegro Academy is to offer exceptional music education and performance experiences to the greater Talbot County Area and to make these offerings affordable to all. Its programs are funded by generous contributions from the community, Talbot Arts, and the Maryland State Arts Council.