Juvenile justice reform commission could start meeting next month

Advocates said they hope a commission created to assess Maryland’s juvenile justice system can begin meeting as early as next month, even though just four of the 28 members of the panel are in place so far.

House Speaker Adrienne Jones (D-Baltimore County) has appointed two House Judiciary Committee members, Dels. J. Sandy Bartlett (D-Anne Arundel) and N. Scott Phillips (D-Baltimore County), to the commission. Two other members, the secretaries of Human Services and Juvenile Services, are named in the law that created the panel.

But aides to Gov. Wes Moore (D) said the governor’s appointments have not been finalized, and aides to Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) were not able to provide the names of any Senate appointees. Moore has 22 appointments to make to the commission while Ferguson must name two senators.

The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention and Policy is required to provide staff for the commission, which lawmakers created this year.

“GOCPP is working closely with public safety stakeholders and the Office of Appointments to fill each of the seats on the Commission,” said Arinze Ifekauche, a spokesperson for the agency. “We have what we believe to be a strong group of candidates that are interested in serving. Barring any significant hurdles, the Commission should begin meeting as soon as next month.”

The members still to be appointed from a range of institutions and disciplines, and must include two members of the public who are between the ages of 16 and 30. Others to be appointed by the governor include seven people from the general public, an employee from the public defender’s office, the Maryland Chiefs of Police Association, a representative from a youth services bureau and someone from “an institute operated by the University of Maryland specializing in providing evidence–based and culturally competent services for juveniles.” among others.

The commission was part of a larger juvenile justice reform bill passed by the General Assembly this year and was the first part to take effect, on June 1. The bulk of the bill goes into effect on Nov. 1.

Some of the group’s responsibilities include reviewing deaths of children who were under the supervision of juvenile services, recommending policies and programs to improve juvenile services and coordinating with the state Department of Labor to identify any job or apprenticeship opportunities for juveniles under DJS supervision.

The commission must “meet regularly” at least six times a year, but its first report is not due to lawmakers and the governor until Oct. 1, 2025. All future reports are due annually by Oct. 1.

Bartlett said Friday she would like for the commission to offer “evidence-based recommendations” with innovative methods to provide children more opportunities to divert them from criminal activity.

“I’m very excited about it,” she said. “I’ve been kind of anxious about when are we going to meet, when are we going to meet. If I know Scott Phillips like I think I do, he’s excited about it, too. We’re ready to get the work done.”

by William J. Ford, Maryland Matters

August 23, 2024

