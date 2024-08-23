MENU

Sections

More

August 23, 2024

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

6 Arts Notes

MSO Music Notes: Maestro Michael Repper Chats with Soloist

by Leave a Comment

Share
Tune in for an exciting conversation between the Mid-Atlantic Symphony’s Music Director, Michael Repper, and our September soloist, the Naumburg-winning violinist Grace Park! Join them as they explore the music and artistry behind our season-opening concert, where Grace Park will perform Mendelssohn’s beloved Violin Concerto.
Don’t miss this chance to gain unique insights into the creativity and vision that will bring this masterpiece to life.

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *