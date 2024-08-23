MSO Music Notes: Maestro Michael Repper Chats with Soloist

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tune in for an exciting conversation between the Mid-Atlantic Symphony’s Music Director, Michael Repper, and our September soloist, the Naumburg-winning violinist Grace Park! Join them as they explore the music and artistry behind our season-opening concert, where Grace Park will perform Mendelssohn’s beloved Violin Concerto.