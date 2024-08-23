MSO Music Notes: Maestro Michael Repper Chats with Soloist

Tune in for an exciting conversation between the Mid-Atlantic Symphony’s Music Director, Michael Repper, and our September soloist, the Naumburg-winning violinist Grace Park! Join them as they explore the music and artistry behind our season-opening concert, where Grace Park will perform Mendelssohn’s beloved Violin Concerto.
Don’t miss this chance to gain unique insights into the creativity and vision that will bring this masterpiece to life.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.