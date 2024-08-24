University of Maryland Shore Regional Health Welcomes New Executive Leader

Aaron “Zack” Royston Joins Organization as Vice President, Rural Health Transformation and Executive Director for UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown

Aaron “Zack” Royston, MAS, MS, FACHE, has joined University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) as Vice President of Rural Health Care Transformation and Executive Director of UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. UM SRH is a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS).

Royston transitions from UMMS and brings extensive health care administration and population health experience to this dual role, including finance, operations, process improvement, preventive health, and strategic planning and implementation. Most recently, he served for nearly four years as Director of Clinical Integration in the Population Health Services Organization with UMMS, where his responsibilities included overseeing systemwide population health services clinical integration, data and analytics, and federal regulatory program participation; leading the selection of the Population Health and Value-Based Care platform and leading the selection, contracting and implementation of the Epic Integrated Community Resource Directory that enables System team members to support the social drivers of health.

Prior to his tenure at UMMS, Royston spent 10 years with Affinity Health Alliance, Inc., based in Elkton, Maryland, including two positions with Union Hospital; Executive Director/Director of Revenue Cycle Operations and later as the hospital’s Senior Vice President of Provider Services.

Royston’s earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Emergency Health Services from University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC), and also a master’s degree in Population Health Management from Johns Hopkins University’s Bloomberg School of Public Health. Early in his career, he taught in health sciences programs for area community colleges and UMBC.

Royston previously served as board chair for the West Cecil Health Center, as a board member of the Cecil County YMCA, as a Finance Committee member for the YMCA of the Chesapeake and as a member of the Cecil County Commission on Aging.

“Zack is an excellent addition to UM Shore Regional Health’s senior leadership team,” said Ken Kozel, UM SRH President and CEO “His diverse experience in finance, operations, population health, process improvement, preventive health and strategic planning will help us continue our progress in providing optimal health care services and programs in Kent County and throughout the Mid-Shore.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

A member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of five counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore: Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot. UM SRH consists of approximately 2,000 team members, including more than 600 health care providers on the Medical Staff, who work with community partners to advance the values that are foundational to our mission: Compassion, Discovery, Excellence, Diversity and Integrity. For more information, visit https://www.umms.org/shore.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.