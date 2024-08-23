For All Seasons Back to School Supplies Giveaway and Resource Expo Draws Largest Crowd Ever

Approximately 1700 guests attended the For All Seasons 2024 Back-to-School Supplies Giveaway and Resource Expo in Idlewild Park – a record attendance for the event. For All Seasons distributed 800 backpacks filled with materials to local students.

“We couldn’t do this event without For All Seasons staff, student volunteers, and our resource providers, who worked together to make this a memorable evening for our local kids and families. We especially want to acknowledge The Talbot Department of Social Services, The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, Easton Lions Club, Talbot County Children’s Advocacy Center, and PepUp, Inc. for their generous contributions towards the backpacks. With the growing costs associated with getting kids ready for school, these resources are invaluable to struggling families,” commented Katie Theeke, Vice President of Marketing & Communications.

It’s really important to us to partner with other agencies in our community. We can better meet the needs of children and families when we work together. There continues to be a growing need for support and resources locally, especially as we start the new school year. We are always excited to partner with For All Seasons each year for this truly valuable event,” added Paris Quillet, Special Projects Coordinator, Talbot County Department of Social Services.

The following organizations attended the event and provided resources to participants, including Talbot County Department of Social Services, Aetna Better Health of Maryland, Appleseed Books, Talbot Humane, Talbot Hospice, Healthy Talbot, Easton Family YMCA, CarePacks, Talbot Interfaith Shelter, Easton Elementary School, Shore Legal Access, Seedco/Maryland Health Connection, Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center, The Arc Central Chesapeake Region, Eastern Shore Area Health Education Center, Eastpoint Church, Choptank Community Health, Talbot County Health Department, Mid Shore Community Mediation Center, Talbot County Free Library, UM Clark Comprehensive Breast Center, State of Maryland Office of Oral Health, Chesapeake Creative Wellness, and Talbot Thrive. A special thank you to Aetna Better Health of Maryland for donating a bike for the raffle prize.

For All Seasons provides the highest quality mental health and victim services to children, adults, and families across Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Services are offered in both English and Spanish and include therapy, psychiatry, victim advocacy, 24-hour crisis hotlines, outreach, and community education. For information about For All Seasons walk-in hours, contact For All Seasons at 410-822-1018 or visit ForAllSeasonsInc.org.