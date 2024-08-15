Easton Podiatrist Joins the Orthopedic Center Provider Team

The Orthopedic Center has welcomed podiatrist Todd Albrecht, DPM, to its provider team. The Orthopedic Center is an affiliate medical practice of University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System.

Dr. Albrecht is well-known in the Mid-Shore community for having operated Easton Foot and Ankle Center since 1994. He earned his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from the William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine in Chicago, Ill., and his undergraduate degree in biochemistry from the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa. He completed his podiatric surgical residency at Central Medical Center and Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa. He is board certified in foot surgery by the American Board of Podiatric Surgery.

“We very pleased that Dr. Albrecht has joined our practice effective August 12, 2024,” said Orthopedic Center principal provider Thomas Stauch, MD. “He has provided 20 years of exceptional podiatry care in our community that will contribute effectively to the growth of The Orthopedic Center.”

To make an appointment with Dr. Albrecht, call The Orthopedic Center at 410-822-8226.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

A member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of five counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore: Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot. UM SRH consists of approximately 2,000 team members, including more than 600 health care providers on the Medical Staff, who work with community partners to advance the values that are foundational to our mission: Compassion, Discovery, Excellence, Diversity and Integrity. For more information, visit https://www.umms.org/shore.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.