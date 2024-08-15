Purple Rain, American Fiction, The Muppet Movie Top Washington College’s 2024-2025 Film Series: “The Creative Life”

The Department of Communication and Media Studies at Washington College is excited to announce its upcoming film series for the 2024-2025 academic year. This year’s theme, “The Creative Life,” will explore the diverse ways in which individuals and groups engage in creative practices.

The monthly series, held on the first Thursday of each month, will feature a variety of films from different time periods and genres. Audiences can expect to see films that delve into the motivations behind pursuing creative passions, the challenges and joys of producing authentic work, and the interconnectedness between the creative process and the surrounding world. All screenings are open to the public. Film lovers are encouraged to attend.

“These films consider what it means to engage in creative practices,” explained Meghan Grosse, assistant professor and chair of the department of communication and media studies. “They explore the drive that fuels individuals and groups to pursue their passions, the challenges and rewards of creating authentic work, and the ways in which the creative process shapes and is shaped by the world around us. Whether or not you consider yourself a creative, these films can offer insights into exploring our internal lives, sharing our unique perspectives, and finding our purpose in life.”

All films will begin at 7 p.m. This year’s lineup includes:

Problemista – September 5, Litrenta Lecture Hall in the Toll Science Center

Paterson – October 3, Litrenta Lecture Hall in the Toll Science Center

Be Kind, Rewind – November 7, Norman James Theater in William Smith Hall

Purple Rain – December 5, Norman James Theater in William Smith Hall

American Fiction – February 6, Norman James Theater in William Smith Hall

Frank – March 6, Norman James Theater in William Smith Hall

Showing Up – April 3, Norman James Theater in William Smith Hall

The Muppet Movie – May 1, Norman James Theater in William Smith Hall

While the series is primarily scheduled for the first Thursday of each month, please note that there may be occasional variations. Additionally, special events may be scheduled outside of this timeframe. For the most up-to-date information and to sign up for event updates, please visit the Department of Communication and Media Studies website.

Directions to the College and a map of the campus are available here.