Vigil Planned for Bob Messick Friday 16th

Sadly early Sunday morning Bob Messick died in Chestertown. Many of you may not know Bobby. He was a Kent County native and for several months had been surviving on the streets of Chestertown.Bobby was found dead Sunday morning behind the Driftwood Motel. In an attempt to support his two sisters and to honor him, a Candlelight Vigil will be held this Friday at 7:30 pm behind the Driftwood Inn, where he was found. This candlelight vigil is also to bring needed awareness to poverty and the epidemics of addiction, homelessness, and, affordable housing in this community. The plight of those living on the margin continues to grow in Kent County.

We ask for your prayers for Bobby Messick and his family.

Please join us this Friday, August 16th, 2024