Benedictine’s Chrome City Fundraiser Draws Hundreds

Bikers and classic car enthusiasts gather in support of the students and adults living with intellectual and developmental disabilities at Benedictine.

Marking its 22nd year, the Chrome City Fundraiser drew hundreds of motorcycles, hot rods, classic, custom, and vintage cars to the Benedictine’s campus in Ridgely, Maryland on July 27. The day included a car and motorcycle competition, live music by the Stoneflies – a Paul Reed Smith employee band, door prizes, and children’s activities. The Benedictine Foundation’s Chrome City Fundraiser supports students and adults living with intellectual and developmental disabilities so they can achieve their greatest potential.

“Chrome City was a fun day with stunning cars and bikes, great vendors, live music, and plenty to see and do. PRS Guitars was happy to support the event this year with a display, entertainment, and guitar raffle. Free to the public and just a modest entry fee for show vehicles, Chrome City has the feel of a county fair and helps to support Benedictine’s very worthy cause,” stated Jack Higginbotham, Chief Operating Officer, PRS Guitars. Higginbotham went on to explain, “I have personally seen the good work they do in our community firsthand – my son, William, got a lot out of the Division of Rehabilitation Services (DORS) program where he was taught job training skills at their Community Services and Training Center in Easton.”

The first 200 cars that registered received a dash plaque and everyone that registered received a commemorative Chrome City t-shirt. Best in Show was awarded to Craig and Diane Postlewait for their 1938 Packard Model Eight and Bill Bugai for his 1949 Vindian Relica Chief Prototype motorcycle. Tim Lewis won the donated PRS Guitar signed by Mark Tremonti of Creed.

Numerous food trucks were on site to purchase breakfast and lunch from including Uncle Bernie’s Steak Shack, Smokin’ on the Shore BBQ, Cousin’s Maine Lobster, Isaiah’s Breakfast, Isaiah’s Ice Cream, SnoAngels Shaved Ice and Walker Family Seafood.

Sponsors of this year’s Chrome City included A.H. Hatcher, Acruise, Blue Ruin, Bullocks Deli, Choptank, Cast Country Cares with Spicer Bros, Fresh Air Concepts, The Jetty, Koons Easton Toyota, Pepsi Bottling Ventures, Paul Reed Smith Guitars, Queenstown Bank, Red Knights Motorcycle Club, South Corrosion, Dukes-Moore Insurance Agency, Torchio Architects, and PepUp. Chrome City was also supported by numerous families, friends and staff. The Delaware All Wheels Open Class Car Show selected Benedictine as a charity of choice and presented Benedictine with a check the day of the event.

“Over the past three year’s Benedictines Chrome City has raised over a quarter million dollars. The generosity of our sponsors and donors demonstrates the importance of the work our organization does to support children and adults living with developmental disabilities,” commented Claudia Cunningham, Chief Advancement Officer. “Everything about this special day is uplifting and touches lives in profound ways.”

If you would like more information on how you can support Benedictine, please contact Claudia Cunningham at [email protected] or 410. 634.2292. Visit Benedictine at www.benschool.org.

About Benedictine:

Benedictine is a non-sectarian nonprofit service provider whose mission is to support children and adults living with intellectual and developmental disabilities so they can achieve their greatest potential. Benedictine currently supports close to 200 children and adults.

The year-round educational program is one of only 22 nationwide to earn a four-year accreditation from the National Commission for Accreditation of Special Education Services (NCASES). This program includes home-like living and learning options on the Ridgely, Maryland campus, for children ages 5 to 21 who come from Maryland and surrounding states. Benedictine also has 4 student group homes located in Caroline and Talbot Counties.

Benedictine’s Adult Services program offers Meaningful Day and job training services for transitional youth and adults, ages 22 to 70+, who live in the community, and in 18 Benedictine adult group homes in Caroline, Talbot, and Anne Arundel Counties.

Benedictine’s Easton Community Services & Training Center prepares the adults it supports to enter the workforce. Benedictine also collaborates with the Division of Rehabilitation Services (DORS) to provide training programs and job search services for students in area schools and adults living in the surrounding community.

Benedictine serves individuals from all over the state and Mid-Atlantic region and is one of the Eastern Shore’s largest nonprofit employers with close to 400 employees. For more information, visit www.benschool.org.