The Fiber Arts Center Presents: Barn Block Painting Class

The Fiber Arts Center is once again offering this fun class where you will actually design, paint and take home your very own original Barn Block to hang on your barn, house, fence, etc.
Instructor: Victoria McConnell
Date: Friday, October 4, 2024
Time: 9:00am – 3:00pm
Cost: $100 Members/ $110 Non Members
Contact Victoria before class for discussion of barn quilt design at 410-253-9716 .
To sign up please contact Kathleen McCulloch at 443/448-4611 or [email protected].
