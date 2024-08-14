The Fiber Arts Center Presents: Barn Block Painting Class

The Fiber Arts Center is once again offering this fun class where you will actually design, paint and take home your very own original Barn Block to hang on your barn, house, fence, etc.

Instructor: Victoria McConnell

Date: Friday, October 4, 2024

Time: 9:00am – 3:00pm

Cost: $100 Members/ $110 Non Members

Contact Victoria before class for discussion of barn quilt design at 410-253-9716 .

To sign up please contact Kathleen McCulloch at 443/448-4611 or [email protected].