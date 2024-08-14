MENU

August 14, 2024

Arts Notes

The Fiber Arts Center Presents: Barn Block Painting Class

The Fiber Arts Center is once again offering this fun class where you will actually  design, paint and take home your very own original Barn Block to hang on your barn,  house, fence, etc. 

Instructor: Victoria McConnell 

Date: Friday, October 4, 2024 

Time: 9:00am – 3:00pm 

Cost: $100 Members/ $110 Non Members 

Contact Victoria before class for discussion of barn quilt design at 410-253-9716

To sign up please contact Kathleen McCulloch at 443/448-4611 or  [email protected].

