Letter to the Editor: “Welcome to America”

As president of Chester River Hospital Center Auxiliary, I was extremely upset when I read Elizabeth Ochoa’s letter about an incident that occurred involving her grandsons and her in a resale shop in downtown Chestertown on August 9, 2024. I am writing to extend my sincerest apologies for this very unfortunate situation which occurred in the Nearly New Shop run by Auxiliary volunteers. It is my expectation that our customers always be treated with the utmost respect. Good judgement did not prevail in this case and l apologize on behalf of the entire Auxiliary.

One of my co-presidents and I met with both volunteers working in the shop that day to hear their side of the story. There was a difference in interpretation of what transpired and we all agree it was a very unfortunate situation that should not have happened.

To ensure the Auxiliary’s customer service is beyond reproach in the future, we are arranging a formal retraining of all our shop volunteers. This training will be completed as soon as possible by hospital personnel.

The Nearly New Shop, a thrift store, opened in 1958 in what is the former historic Methodist Meeting House. Its mission is to help our local community through the sale of reasonably priced and gently used clothing and non-electric small household items. Proceeds support our local hospital by helping to purchase medical equipment and technology as well as fund scholarships for employees.

The shop regularly assists community agencies as well. Fire victims are given clothing through Red Cross requests; the American Legion and Rotary Club are given clothing as requested for needy individuals; and costumes are loaned to local shows and special events.

We are extremely proud of our 66-year history of serving the community and I respectfully request the community’s renewed trust.

Susan Edson

Auxiliary President