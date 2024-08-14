Discussion of On the Tobacco Coast August 25 with Shore Lit Founder Kerry Folan and Artist Jonna McKone at Adkins Arboretum

Christopher Tilghman’s new novel, On the Tobacco Coast, is the final installment in his decorated Mason family series set on the Eastern Shore and based on the Queen Anne’s County property that has been in his family since the 17th century. His four-volume chronicle, having spanned centuries and continents, addresses history, environment, race, inheritance and land legacy. It has been called “a moving capstone of the epic projects in recent American literature.”

Adkins Arboretum and Shore Lit invite the public to a book talk on August 25. During the free event from 2 to 4 p.m., George Mason University assistant professor and Shore Lit founder Kerry Folan and artist Jonna McKone will lead a discussion about the novel. Tilghman will talk about the book with Folan on Sept. 8 at the Avalon Theatre, Easton.

McKone’s photographs of former Eastern Shore tobacco plantations will be on view in the Arboretum gallery. The program will include a guided conversation about the book and consider the changing landscape of the Eastern Shore. She will discuss her work; a reception will follow. McKone’s work will be on view at the Arboretum August 20–31.

Advance registration is appreciated at adkinsarboretum.org. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-490-6930.

Adkins Arboretum is a 400-acre native garden and preserve at the headwaters of the Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org.