August 13, 2024

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

1C Commerce Commerce Notes

Stella Marinas Acquires Swan Creek Marina & Boatyard

On August 7, 2024, Stella Marinas announced today its acquisition of Swan  Creek Marina & Boatyard (SCM), located in the charming town of Rock Hall on Maryland’s  Eastern Shore. Situated on a well-protected harbor with immediate access to the open  Chesapeake, the marina includes 113 wet slips, 22 moorings, two single-family homes, and a full-service boat yard. 

Since opening in 1951, SCM had been owned and operated by three generations of the Bair/Mayne families. Reflecting on the sale, Lee Bair said, “it has been a privilege to serve the  boating community for over 23 years. And while it is bittersweet to pass on the family legacy, I am  confident that Stella Marinas will uphold the values and traditions that have made SCM a cherished  destination for so many.” 

Trident Marine Group, an Annapolis-based firm with ten marinas under management across the  Chesapeake, has taken over the management and operations of SCM, bringing a wealth of  experience and solid understanding of the local maritime community. All of SCM’s prior employees have been retained by new management. 

Ryan Comisky, Owner of Stella Marinas, said: “we are grateful that Mr. Bair has entrusted us with continuing his family’s legacy at SCM. Our team is committed to building on the exceptional level  of service that SCM’s customers have come to expect while upgrading amenity offerings to  improve the slip holder experience.” 

Cindy Genther, Maryland Broker for The Flynn Company, represented the seller in this sale. 

About Stella Marinas

Stella Marinas is a boutique investment firm aggregating a portfolio of premier wet and dry storage  marina properties across the Chesapeake Bay. With a commitment to integrity, transparency, and  exceptional service, it strives to build lasting relationships with its partners, customers, and the  communities it serves. 

About Trident Marine Group

Trident Marine Group, headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, is a premier boutique marina  management and consulting firm. Their dedicated team of experienced professionals is committed  to operational excellence and superior customer service, ensuring that each facility they are  involved with is positioned to achieve ownership goals. They prioritize collaboration with their  clients, focusing on enhancing the boating experience for their customers and showcasing the  unique characteristics of each facility. With a strong emphasis on innovation and quality, Trident  Marine Group has established itself as a trusted partner in marina management and consulting,  dedicated to empowering its clients for success in the marina industry.

