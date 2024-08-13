Stella Marinas Acquires Swan Creek Marina & Boatyard

On August 7, 2024, Stella Marinas announced today its acquisition of Swan Creek Marina & Boatyard (SCM), located in the charming town of Rock Hall on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Situated on a well-protected harbor with immediate access to the open Chesapeake, the marina includes 113 wet slips, 22 moorings, two single-family homes, and a full-service boat yard.

Since opening in 1951, SCM had been owned and operated by three generations of the Bair/Mayne families. Reflecting on the sale, Lee Bair said, “it has been a privilege to serve the boating community for over 23 years. And while it is bittersweet to pass on the family legacy, I am confident that Stella Marinas will uphold the values and traditions that have made SCM a cherished destination for so many.”

Trident Marine Group, an Annapolis-based firm with ten marinas under management across the Chesapeake, has taken over the management and operations of SCM, bringing a wealth of experience and solid understanding of the local maritime community. All of SCM’s prior employees have been retained by new management.

Ryan Comisky, Owner of Stella Marinas, said: “we are grateful that Mr. Bair has entrusted us with continuing his family’s legacy at SCM. Our team is committed to building on the exceptional level of service that SCM’s customers have come to expect while upgrading amenity offerings to improve the slip holder experience.”

Cindy Genther, Maryland Broker for The Flynn Company, represented the seller in this sale.

About Stella Marinas

Stella Marinas is a boutique investment firm aggregating a portfolio of premier wet and dry storage marina properties across the Chesapeake Bay. With a commitment to integrity, transparency, and exceptional service, it strives to build lasting relationships with its partners, customers, and the communities it serves.

About Trident Marine Group

Trident Marine Group, headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, is a premier boutique marina management and consulting firm. Their dedicated team of experienced professionals is committed to operational excellence and superior customer service, ensuring that each facility they are involved with is positioned to achieve ownership goals. They prioritize collaboration with their clients, focusing on enhancing the boating experience for their customers and showcasing the unique characteristics of each facility. With a strong emphasis on innovation and quality, Trident Marine Group has established itself as a trusted partner in marina management and consulting, dedicated to empowering its clients for success in the marina industry.