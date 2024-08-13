Updated Walking Tour of Historic Chestertown

The Historical Society of Kent County is pleased to present a newly revised and updated self-guided walking tour of Chestertown’s Historic District. For the first time since it was originally produced in 1985, new sites have been added to the organization’s signature tour. Six landmarks have been added, and two removed from the earlier version, increasing the total number of stops from 24 to 29.

Historical Society board members Ashley Flory, Michelle Carroll, and Barbara Jorgenson collaborated on the project, with special assistance from Carol Combs, and revised brochures were printed with the generous support of the Kent County Department of Tourism and Economic Development.

The update had two principal goals. The first was to add significant sites of African American history such as Jane’s United Methodist Church, the Levi Rogers House, and the properties of Thomas Cuff at 104, 106, and 108 Cannon Street.

The second goal of the update was to include vernacular houses, which were missing from previous versions of the tour. From the brochure, “Vernacular refers to a style developed through the design skills and traditions of local builders, rather than following formal European design principles,” as did grand Chestertown houses such as Widehall and the Hynson-Ringgold House. All the additions have stories to tell of how people lived in Chestertown in earlier eras. In Flory’s words, the new tour offers “a deeper look at the town of Chestertown, how it grew, and how it’s changed over time.

To celebrate the updates, the Historical Society will offer a special free guided walking tour this fall. Details will be forthcoming, so stay tuned for the date and time and registration details! In the meantime, brochures are available at the Kent County Visitor Center and 24 hours a day from the outdoor the Bordley History Center, so visitors and residents alike can take themselves on an educational walk in Chestertown’s historic district.

The Historical Society extends its thanks to the creators of the original 1985 Architectural Guide to Chestertown. Robert J.H. Janson-La Palme wrote the text, Kathleen White who assisted with research, and Bill Ingersoll, who served as Project Coordinator. The text was subsequently edited in October 2000, and in January 2016.

Call or email to inquire about guided tours for groups at 410-778-3400 or [email protected]. The Historical Society’s museum and shop at the Bordley History Center are open Thursdays and Fridays from 11 am to 2 pm and Saturdays from 10 am to 1 pm.