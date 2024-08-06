Allegro Academy Celebrates with Open House

Allegro Academy invites all to an open house on August 24, 2-4pm.

Since moving into its downtown location in January 2023, the Academy has expanded its roster of teachers, programs, lesson, and rehearsal spaces and now includes The Corner Studio—an intimate audio/visual recording space made available to Allegro Academy students, families, and the community at large. The afternoon will feature tours of the building, various education and performance opportunities, and the celebration of a newly donated Steinway baby grand piano, a gift from Rob and Ceci Nobel.

The open house, with complementary champagne toast, will take place at 114 N. Washington St, Easton. All are welcome!

Programs of Allegro Academy are supported by generous gifts from community members, Talbot Arts, and the Maryland State Arts Council. For more information please visit www.allegroacademyeaston.com or call 410-603-8361.