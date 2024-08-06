Compass Hospice Earns High Employee Praise: A Chat with Sandi Davis

http:// <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Modern Healthcare’s recent recognition of Compass as “Best Place to Work 2024” is a shining example of the high regard its employees have for their workplace.

For Human Resources Director Sandi Davis, the positive votes by more than 80 Compass employees exemplify what she experiences daily: a staff dedicated to understanding the profound value of providing care and comfort to individuals in their final stages of life.

Unlike traditional medical care, hospice focuses on enhancing quality of life rather than prolonging it. This work is rooted in compassion, emphasizing the patient’s dignity, and ensuring they are free from pain, surrounded by loved ones, and supported emotionally and spiritually.

“Two things pointed out are that we are a great support team. You know this is very stressful work, so we support each other, and having some work-life balance is important to our staff, especially our nurses and social workers who are out in the field,” Davis says.

One of Davis’ most significant concerns is the nationwide shortage of nurses, which has become even more difficult due to the pandemic. As Director of Human Resources, she is reaching out to the tri-county area to make herself available to anyone considering hospice work as a career path.

“Hospice is a different mindset from traditional healthcare. It’s difficult for people, especially young folks, to understand this difference. Once someone spends time with us talking about what we do and what we provide, they are—I want to say, hooked. I can tell you that a lot of folks who work here now are here because of an experience of loss they had.”

The Spy recently interviewed Sandi Davis to talk about the Modern Healthcare honor, how the hospice teams—from administrators to nurses—work to support each other, and the importance of outreach to attract new employees to their unique and profound “calling.”

