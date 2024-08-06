Benedictine Announces New Board Members

Benedictine has welcomed four new members to its Board of Directors – Candace Chiaruttini, Bruce T. Miller, Susan O’Neill and Larry Porter. “We are thrilled to add these talented individuals to our team,” commented Benedictine Executive Director Scott Evans. “Each brings a unique set of skills that will enhance Benedictine’s mission to support children and adults living with intellectual and developmental disabilities so they can achieve their greatest potential.”

Candace Chiaruttini and her husband, Paul Milne, are active members of the Easton community. They founded the famed restaurant 208 Talbot in St. Michael’s and the Oaks Waterfront Inn in Easton. Chiaruttini’s childhood friend is a supported adult at Benedictine, and she admires the services it provides the developmentally disabled community.

Bruce T. Miller has an extensive background in financial management having worked in bank management and served as the finance director for a range of municipal governments, including the City of Annapolis. He is currently the Director of the Calvert County, Maryland Department of Finance.

Susan O’Neill is the Executive Director of the Upper Shore Regional Council and chairs the Board of the Rural Maryland Council, an association that disseminates state funding and promotes rural communities. O’Neill’s sister is supported by Benedictine and lives in one of its adult group homes.

Larry Porter has served Caroline County since 2011, including in the capacity of President of the Caroline County Commissioner, and is the Commissioners’ Representative on the Mid-Shore Regional Council. He has served on numerous local boards and took a leadership role on the Caroline Health Task Force, which led to the development of a historic agreement with the Shore Regional Health System to improve health outcomes in the county.

For more information on Benedictine’s programs and services and ways to support, please contact Claudia Cunningham, Chief Advancement Officer, at 410 634 2292 or [email protected]. Visit Benedictine at www.benschool.org.

About Benedictine:

Benedictine is a non-sectarian nonprofit service provider whose mission is to support children and adults living with intellectual and developmental disabilities so they can achieve their greatest potential. Benedictine currently supports close to 200 children and adults. The year-round educational program is one of only 22 nationwide to earn a four-year accreditation from the National Commission for Accreditation of Special Education Services (NCASES). This program includes home-like living and learning options on the Ridgely, Maryland campus, for children ages 5 to 21 who come from Maryland and surrounding states. Benedictine also has 4 student group homes located in Caroline and Talbot Counties. Benedictine’s Adult Services program offers Meaningful Day and job training services for transitional youth and adults, ages 22 to 70+, who live in the community, and in 18 Benedictine adult group homes in Caroline, Talbot, and Anne Arundel Counties. Benedictine’s Easton Community Services & Training Center prepares the adults it supports to enter the workforce. Benedictine also collaborates with the Division of Rehabilitation Services (DORS) to provide training programs and job search services for students in area schools and adults living in the surrounding community. Benedictine serves individuals from all over the state and Mid-Atlantic region and is one of the Eastern Shore’s largest nonprofit employers with close to 400 employees. For more information, visit www.benschool.org.