Tidewater Camera Club to Exhibit at Academy Art Museum: A Moment in Time

The Academy Art Museum is excited to announce the upcoming photography exhibit, A Moment in Time, featuring works by members of the Tidewater Camera Club. The exhibit will be on display from August 6 through October 20, 2024, showcasing the club’s members’ exceptional talent and diverse interests.

Founded in 1963 as an autonomous entity within the Academy of the Arts in Easton (now the Academy Art Museum), the Tidewater Camera Club has a long history of promoting and advancing the art of photography in the region. Although the two organizations are now separate, their collaborative spirit continues to thrive, as demonstrated by this joint exhibit.

Curated by Sahm Doherty-Sefton, a former photo editor for Time magazine, the exhibit features photographs that reflect diverse interests and skills. Each image captures a unique moment, showcasing the photographers’ mastery in various genres and techniques. “This exhibit is a testament to the passion and talent of our members,” said Jack Upchurch, President of the Tidewater Camera Club. “We are thrilled to share their work with the community and continue our mission to advance photography as both an art form and a means of personal expression.”

The exhibit holds special significance as it is dedicated to D. Graham Slaughter, a founding member of the Tidewater Camera Club. Graham’s enthusiasm and support were instrumental in shaping the club’s direction and success. Though he sadly passed away before seeing his images installed, his legacy and spirit are honored through this exhibit.

The exhibition is supported, in part, with a gift from Steve Lingeman.

About Tidewater Camera Club

Since its inception, the Tidewater Camera Club has been committed to exploring all facets of photography. Members capture, process, and display photographs, delve into the commercial, educational, personal, and artistic uses of this medium, and share their experiences with others. The club continues to be a vibrant community for photographers in the region, fostering both learning and appreciation of photography.

About Academy Art Museum

As the premier art museum on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, the Academy Art Museum presents high-quality exhibitions and a full range of art classes for visitors of all ages. Past exhibitions have featured artists such as James Turrell, Robert Rauschenberg, Mark Rothko, Pat Steir, and Richard Diebenkorn. The permanent collection focuses on works on paper by American and European artists from four centuries, including recent acquisitions by Graciela Iturbide and Zanele Muholi. Arts educational programs range from life drawing lessons to digital art instruction and include lunchtime and cocktail hour concerts, lectures, and special art events, as well as a Fall Craft Show celebrating 27 years. AAM also provides arts education to school children from the region and is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. To continue the institutional movement of offering free public programming and to give barrier-free access to art, AAM eliminated admission fees in 2023. For more information, please visit www.academyartmuseum.org.