Secretary Jake Day Tours Port Street Commons, Discusses Future of Housing on Maryland’s Eastern Shore External Inbox

Chesapeake Community Development today announced Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day’s visit to Port Street Commons. Day’s visit highlights his administration’s commitment to providing housing solutions throughout Maryland.

“We are honored to welcome Secretary Day to Port Street Commons to show the innovative approach we are taking here, combining office spaces, services, and affordable housing under one roof to make a truly unique community-wide resource,” said Jonathon Rondeau, President & CEO, The Arc Central Chesapeake Region (The Arc). “The state plays a critical role in creating vibrant, inclusive communities. We believe that these types of communities are essential for fostering sustainable growth and improving the quality of life for all residents.”

Port Street Commons is a prime example of how communities can enhance social cohesion and economic vitality. By integrating housing for people of varying abilities and income levels, Port Street Commons will foster a diverse and inclusive environment, providing residents with access to quality amenities and services in a central location.

Chesapeake Community Development is a subsidiary of The Arc, focusing on creating inclusive communities throughout the region. The organization undertakes all renovation and construction on behalf of The Arc’s enterprise. Chesapeake Community Development’s approach emphasizes the benefits of such communities, which include increased access to resources, improved social networks, and greater economic opportunities for all residents. These communities are designed to break down barriers, reduce the concentration of poverty, and promote social mobility.

Secretary Day’s visit to the site underscores the importance of community development strategies prioritizing inclusivity and economic diversity.

“DHCD is committed to building shelter for all, community hubs and neighborhood catalysts, which begins with strong partnership with organizations like The Arc,” said Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day. “From affordable housing at the Residences at Port Street to mental and behavioral health counseling and community gathering space, I’m confident that this project will be an invaluable resource to residents of Easton and the Eastern Shore.”

About Chesapeake Community Development