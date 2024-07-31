Allegro Academy Announces Scholarship Program

announces

Allegro Academy, Easton’s only non-profit conservatory, brings music to Talbot County and beyond by providing exceptional music education and performance experiences and by making these offerings affordable to all. Advancing its mission, The Academy is pleased to announce a new private lesson scholarship program for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Private lesson scholarships will be awarded to 4 students who qualify for financial support and demonstrate musical skill and commitment to artistic study and growth. Selected students will receive a weekly 30-minute lesson in the area of voice, piano, strings, guitar, brass, or woodwind instrument over the course of nine months, a value of $1250.

Allegro Academy students have received numerous accolades, joined distinguished ensembles, and some pursued higher education in music as a result of its welcoming and motivating environment. “Allegro Academy is more than just a place to have music lessons, it is a community of teachers and students that love what they do and go above and beyond to support one another. Not only have we grown as musicians,

we have made lifelong friends through our experience with Allegro Academy.”

Student Scholarship interviews will take place on August 14, beginning at 5pm, and August 17, beginning at 2pm at Allegro Academy, 114 N. Washington St, Easton. To schedule an interview please contact Education Coordinator, [email protected] or call 410-603-8361.

Student Scholarships are funded by the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, Talbot Arts, and generous contributions from community members. A separate scholarship program is available for participants of the Allegro Children’s Chorus. For more information please visit www.allegroacademyeaston.com.