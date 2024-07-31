Chesapeake Film Festival to feature Independent Films and Events in September

This year, the Chesapeake Film Festival received over 200 film submissions for consideration from 15 states and five countries. “Now in its 17th year, the festival’s reputation has grown, submissions have increased year after year, and the job of curating a final film lineup to ensure an entertaining and engaging event becomes both a delight and a challenge,” states Cid Collins Walker, Executive Director of Chesapeake Film Festival.

The three-day festival — in historic downtown Easton from September 27-29 is organized and presented in programming blocks for feature, environmental, documentaries, shorts, animation, and student films. In addition to the films, there are live discussion panels with directors and producers, an engaging, expert-led session on the Art of Storytelling, VIP events and much more. Ms. Walker encourages all film buffs and aspiring filmmakers to explore this year’s final lineup of selected films and associated events at www.chesapeakefilmfestival.com.

Sneak Peak – Selected Film Highlights

Call Me Dancer — Documentary feature, USA – Opening Film, Friday, September 27 — directed by Leslie Shampaine and Pip Gilmour . An inspiring journey with Manish, a young and talented street dancer from the City of Dreams, Mumbai as he struggles to become a professional dancer against all odds. Director Q & A will follow the screening.

Selections from the festival’s short film block, “A Tapestry of Vignettes”, Friday, September 27 at the Ebenezer Theater, 17 S. Washington Street, Easton, MD

Special Screening– Racing Rivals: Log Canoes of Chesapeake Bay introduces this uniquely Chesapeake sport and the passionate sailors who preserve the tradition while vying for coveted trophies. Senior Producer, Sarah Sampson of Maryland Public Television.

Dear Josephine– Documentary Short, USA –directed by Amber Monet. This spotlight on Maryland/Maryland Premiere explores the career of global icon Josephine Baker and her unexpected and unexplored contributions to the evolution of classical ballet.

Losing Blue – Environmental Short, Canada – directed by Leanne Allison – explores the profound concept of losing a color, particularly focusing on the disappearance of the unique blues found in glacier-fed alpine lakes. These mesmerizing hues are now under threat due to climate change. Through stunning cinematography, the film serves as a metaphor for the broader impacts of environmental degradation.

Q & A’s with directors and producers will follow the screenings.

Selections from Environmental Films Opening Night, Friday, September 27 —– Sponsored by The Nature Conservancy – “A Lens on Nature” at the Ebenezer Theater, 17 S. Washington Street, Easton, MD

Chesapeake Rhythms – Environmental Short, USA – World Premiere– directed by local filmmaker Dave Harp and writer Tom Horton. A magnificent celebration of the native trumpet swans who migrate to the marshes of the Eastern Shore.

Diary of an Elephant Orphan – Documentary Feature, South Africa – directed by Hermien Roelvert-Van Gils – An inspiring journey following the rehabilitation of a baby elephant at a unique orphanage for these vulnerable animals. Baby Khanyisa, a three-month-old albino elephant calf, becomes a focal point for hope for sustaining the elephant population in South Africa.

Q & A’s with distributors, producers and directors will follow the screenings.

Selections from Narrative & Documentary Features — “Recollections & Realizing Dreams”, Saturday, September 28at the Ebenezer Theater, 17 S. Washington Street, Easton, MD

ImPossible – Narrative Feature, USA directed by Seckeita Lewis – A man with big dreams is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and forms an unbreakable bond with a widowed fast food worker to do the impossible; transform his life and pursue his passion of becoming a police officer.

The Genius of Gianni Versace Alive — Documentary Feature, USA –directed by Salvatore V. Zannino. An vibrant exploration of the great contributions of the fashion designer Gianni Versace to the film and fashion industry.

Jamie Wyeth and the Unflinching Eye – Documentary Feature, USA, directed by Glenn Holsten. Part of a three-generation dynasty of painters, Jamie Wyeth has carved out a singular path in the art world. His subjects include John F. Kennedy, Andy Warhol, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rudolf Nureyev, animals on his farm and on islands of Maine — all through his unique, and sometimes unsettling, lens.

Q & A’s with directors and producers will follow these screenings.

Tickets are now available online at www.chesapeakefilmfestival.com,. VIP tickets include an invitation to the Opening Night VIP Event with visiting producers and filmmakers, in addition to unlimited access to all films and events.

FESTIVAL KEY DATES

September 12 – Environmental films from 4 to 6PM & 7 to 9PM at the Garfield Center in Chestertown — Tickets may be purchased at the Garfield Center or online at https://www.garfieldcenter.org/gcaevent/chesapeake-film-festival-presents-fragile-rivers-fertile-lands/

Environmental films from 4 to 6PM & 7 to 9PM at the Garfield Center in Chestertown — Tickets may be purchased at the Garfield Center or online at https://www.garfieldcenter.org/gcaevent/chesapeake-film-festival-presents-fragile-rivers-fertile-lands/ September 27 , Opening Day Film – Call Me Dancer at 12 Noon with films to 5PM — 5:30PM – VIP Reception, Ebenezer Theater, Easton, catered by Bluepoint Hospitality – 7:30pm Environmental Films – Tickets and information visit chesapeakefilmfestival.com

, Opening Day Film – at 12 Noon with films to 5PM — 5:30PM – VIP Reception, Ebenezer Theater, Easton, catered by Bluepoint Hospitality – 7:30pm Environmental Films – Tickets and information visit chesapeakefilmfestival.com September 28 & 29 – Full days/nights of more than 30 carefully curated independent films beginning at 12 Noon at the Ebenezer Theater – Tickets and information for all films visit chesapeakefilmfestival.com

Full days/nights of more than 30 carefully curated independent films beginning at 12 Noon at the Ebenezer Theater – Tickets and information for all films visit chesapeakefilmfestival.com September 29, The Art of Storytelling Panel & Workshop — Talbot County Free Library at 10:30AM – Free Event

Don’t miss out on film festival news! Be sure to sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Instagram and Facebook. Join us as we prepare to celebrate the magic of storytelling and the power of independent cinema in Easton and Chestertown.

The Chesapeake Film Festival is generously supported by the Mr. and Mrs. Paul Prager on behalf of Bluepoint Hospitality, The Nature Conservancy, Shared Earth Foundation, Maryland Humanities, Maryland State Arts Council, Mid-Shore Community Foundation & Artistic Insight’s Fund, ShoreRivers, Talbot Arts, the Maryland Film Office, Choptank Electric Trust, Shore United Bank, Talbot County Department of Tourism, Richard and Beverly Tilghman, U.S. Small Business Administration and Easton Utilities.

The MD Humanities Grant has been financed in part with State Funds from the Maryland Historical Trust, an agency of the Maryland Department of Planning which is part of the State of Maryland.