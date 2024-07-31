Book Plate Author Event: Alix Rickloff’s “The Last Light Over Oslo”

The Bookplate is continuing their 2024 season of author lectures on August 7th with a book launch event for local author Alix Rickloff. She will be discussing her new historical fiction, The Last Light Over Oslo, during a 6pm Wednesday event at The Kitchen and Pub at The Imperial in Chestertown.

Based on true events, this gripping historical novel set in Norway and Sweden in 1940, follows one of the first female US Ministers, Daisy Harriman, and her niece as the two are unexpectedly caught up in the German invasion of Norway.

Cleo Jaffray was an American. A war in Europe had nothing to do with her. She told herself that right up until the man she loved went missing in Poland and Cleo was forced to turn to the only person who might be able to help—her aunt Daisy, the US Minister to Norway.

Daisy Harriman has never shied away from a challenge, be it canvassing for women’s suffrage or driving Red Cross ambulances in WWI, so as only the second woman ambassador, she is determined to prove the naysayers wrong and succeed in her post. When her disgraced niece Cleo lands on her doorstep, penniless and demanding help to find her lost lover, Daisy must balance her responsibilities as a diplomat with her desire to help her family.

Their search for answers is interrupted when Germany invades Norway and the pair find themselves on the run in a countryside that is quickly becoming a battleground. Then as Daisy is given the task of escorting the Norwegian Crown Princess and her young children to America, Cleo’s lover resurfaces with a story that doesn’t add up and dangerous enemies on his trail. This riveting historical novel, based on the astounding life of Daisy Harriman and a real-life royal rescue, vividly captures a desperate time and a fearless heroine.

“Combining the gripping tale of a royal rescue with atmospheric writing and fascinating characters, The Last Light Over Oslo speeds like an avalanche towards a thrilling conclusion.” -Natasha Lester, New York Times bestselling author of The Paris Orphan

“Fast-moving and vividly described, The Last Light Over Oslo is a triumph!” – Gill Paul, USA Today bestselling author

Award-winning historical fiction author Alix Rickloff’s family tree includes a knight who fought during the Wars of the Roses and a soldier who sided with Charles I during the English Civil War. With inspiration like that, what else could she do but write her own stories? She lives in Maryland in a house that’s seen its own share of history so when she’s not writing, she can usually be found trying to keep it from falling down.

For more event details, contact The Bookplate at 410-778-4167 or [email protected]. These events are free and open to the public. The Kitchen at the Imperial is located at 208 High Street in Chestertown, Maryland. The Bookplate will continue their event series with regional author Jean Burgess on Wednesday, August 28th at The Kitchen and Pub at The Imperial.