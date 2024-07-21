Connected Devices Free Laptop Program Benefits Kent County

The Kent County Local Management Board (KCLMB) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the Free Lap Top Program. Over the past year, 800 low-income county households received a free HP Chromebook for personal use. This far surpassed the original goal of reaching 500 homes!

KCLMB applied for the laptops through the Maryland Office of Statewide Broadband ‘Connected Maryland’ grant. The Department of Housing and Community Development and the Office of Statewide Broadband channeled $30 million dollars to assist in digital equity and inclusion efforts, made possible through American Rescue Plan Act or ‘ARPA’, State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Over 100,000 households have benefited across Maryland.

KCLMB’s Niara Wilson lead the implementation of this important opportunity. Ms. Wilson developed a quick and easy application process, distributing the first devices in August of 2023. “We are thrilled to see the positive impact this program has had on our community,” said Wilson, “Providing access to technology is crucial for education, job opportunities, and staying connected with loved ones.”

KCLMB partnered with local agencies and organizations to reach as many eligible households as possible. Wilson set up distribution events with Minary’s Dream Alliance, Kent County Public Library, Upper Shore Aging, food pantries, and others. She also worked closely with Kent County Public School guidance counselors and social workers to get laptops directly into the hands of eligible students.