Adkins Arboretum Mystery Monday: Guess the Pic!

Can you guess what is pictured in photo below?

The answer to last week’s mystery is buttonbush, Cephalanthus occidentalis, pictured below”

Buttonbush boats unique pincushion-like balls of white, fragrant flowers that appear in mid-to-late Summer. They draw the attention of pollinators and people alike.

The small flowers form distinctive, dense, spherical clusters with a fringe of pistils protruding beyond the white corollas. The flower heads mature into hard, reddish-brown, ball-like fruits consisting of tiny, multiple two-seeded nutlets that persist through the Winter.

The buttonbush shrub grows 6-12′ tall, although there are some more compact varieties. It is frequently found in rain gardens and along wet edges.

The commercial introduction of buttonbush in 1735 was primarily for beekeepers – its other common name is honey-bells – as a pollen and nectar source for honeybees. Butterflies and hummingbirds are also attracted to the nectar, while wood ducks use the plant’s structure for the protection of brooding nests.