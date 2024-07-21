Lettter to the Editor: Will Rogers

Correspondents for cable news seem to have found a favorite spot in the United States Capitol to file their reports. They stand so close to a statue of the great American humorist, Will Rogers, that he appears to be listening in on their commentaries.

If he were here today, he would be sorely tempted to add some pithy remarks of his own about the country’s political mish mash.

The bronze sculpture that captures Roger’s typical hands-in-his pockets “aw shucks” pose, was a gift of the State of Oklahoma. He was born there in 1879 when it was still a territory on the western frontier. He died on August 15,1935, along with the legendary flier, Wiley Post, when their plane crashed in Alaska. His widow, Betty, urged that Jo Davidson, an internationally recognized sculptor of the day, be commissioned to do the piece. Franklin Roosevelt participated in the 1939 unveiling ceremony by broadcasting to audiences across the country from his home at Hyde Park, NY.

Starting as a cowboy on a Texas ranch in 1898, Rogers later found his calling as an entertainer with a traveling Wild West show where he was known as “The Cherokee Kid,” busting broncos and winning cheers for his skills with a lasso. After a few years performing with the Ziegfield Follies he became a film icon, staring in both silent movies and “talkies.” In 1933 he was the highest paid actor in Hollywood.

Rogers lectured across America capturing the hearts and tickling the funny bones of his audiences with his humorous, sometimes irreverent, comments about public figures and political parties. Here are some of his observations:

“The short memories of American voters are what keep our politicians in office.”

“In this country people don’t vote for, they vote against.”

“I am not a member of any organized political party. I am a Democrat.”

“We shouldn’t elect a President. We should elect a Magician.”

“It takes nerve to be a Democrat, but it takes money to be a Republican.”

“The whole trouble with Republicans is their fear of an increase in the income tax, especially on high incomes.”

“Both parties have their good and bad times at different times. Good when they are out, bad when they are in.”

Hundreds of people—legislative staff, elected officials, visitors, TV correspondents—pass by Will Rogers every day.

If he could speak, he might offer them another bit of homespun advice: “Don’t let yesterday use up too much of today.”

By the time he died Will Rogers was known to all Americans, and to many abroad, for his unsurpassed wit, engaging personality and dedication to the ideals of the nation.

Ross Jones