Tidewater Camera Club Announces September Speaker

The Tidewater Camera Club is happy to announce on September 11, at 7pm at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Easton, John Barker will speak to our group. All are welcome to attend.
This presentation about a book project shows the many challenges of a large, long term undertaking of a general interest coffee table book about a truly unique garden. A review of all of the different disciplines of photography that are involved, from macro, on location studio set-ups for fine art work, architectural interiors and exteriors and of course working in the landscape. Successful book proposals, design, and finding the right publisher, as well as the alternative of self-publishing will be discussed. Tashiding is a 136 acre private estate located in farm country in Northern Baltimore County. It’s named after a small town in the Western District of Sikkim in the Eastern Himalaya of India. Tashiding means “Devoted Central Glory, the Center of All Things Auspicious”.
Norm Barker is a Professor of Pathology and Art as Applied to Medicine at the Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine. He is Director of Pathology Photography and Graphics Laboratory at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. A graduate of The Maryland Institute College of Art, he also holds a M.S. from Johns Hopkins University in education as well as a M.A. from The University of Baltimore in publications design. He specializes in photomicroscopy and macro photography. He is a Fellow of The Royal Photographic Society in Great Britain and the Biocommunications Association. His work appears in textbooks, journals and museums worldwide.
His photographs are in the permanent collections of more than forty museums including The Smithsonian, The George Eastman Museum, The American Museum of Natural History, The Nelson-Atkins Museum and The Science Museum in London. He has published 9 books and numerous scientific articles and book chapters. His current traveling exhibition “Hidden Beauty: Exploring The Aesthetics of Medical Science” shows the beauty of medicine and the human body and will be going on a museum tour in 2014-2023. His latest book “Perambulations” was published in the fall of 2022 by Man & Lion Press.
