Tidewater Camera Club Announces September Speaker

Norm Barker is a Professor of Pathology and Art as Applied to Medicine at the Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine. He is Director of Pathology Photography and Graphics Laboratory at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. A graduate of The Maryland Institute College of Art, he also holds a M.S. from Johns Hopkins University in education as well as a M.A. from The University of Baltimore in publications design. He specializes in photomicroscopy and macro photography. He is a Fellow of The Royal Photographic Society in Great Britain and the Biocommunications Association. His work appears in textbooks, journals and museums worldwide.

His photographs are in the permanent collections of more than forty museums including The Smithsonian, The George Eastman Museum, The American Museum of Natural History, The Nelson-Atkins Museum and The Science Museum in London. He has published 9 books and numerous scientific articles and book chapters. His current traveling exhibition “Hidden Beauty: Exploring The Aesthetics of Medical Science” shows the beauty of medicine and the human body and will be going on a museum tour in 2014-2023. His latest book “Perambulations” was published in the fall of 2022 by Man & Lion Press.