Troika Gallery press release for First Friday

Back by popular demand, “Fabulous Forgeries” opens July 12, 2024, at Troika Gallery. Judged by Dr. Dan Weiss, former President and CEO of The Metropolitan Museum of Art, NYC, the exhibit features select Troika Artists painting “copies” of their favorite Old Masters.

Art lovers who visit Troika will have the opportunity to cast a vote for The People’s Choice Award. The award categories of Judges Choice, Most Believable, Most Creative, and The People’s Choice will each award a monetary prize.

This entertaining and educational exhibit will parallel the Plein Air Easton Festival. It offers the opportunity to take in a unique show while appreciating the historical context and creativity of the masterworks. Photos of the original master paintings will hang next to the “forgery” as a reference.

Concurrent with The Fabulous Forgeries show Kevin Fitzgerald- “Points of Departure II” is on exhibit in the gallery through July 29, 2024.

Troika Gallery constantly refreshes its exhibition spaces, and works by all Troika Artists are on view. Bronzes, oils, pastels, ceramics, porcelain, watercolors, pencil drawings, and commissioned portraits are a hallmark of Troika, which features The Finest of Fine Art.

Located at 9 South Harrison Street, Troika Gallery will be open the full week of the Plein Air Festival. Regular hours are Thurs, Fri, Sat and Mon. from 11 am to 6pm, and by appointment. Fabulous Forgeries runs through August 31, 2024. For more information, visit troikagallery.com.