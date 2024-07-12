The Chesapeake Film Festival Comes to Chestertown

The 17th annual Chesapeake Film Festival comes to Chestertown, MD, on Sept. 12 with an amazing lineup of environmental short films. The mini-festival in Chestertown heralds the grand, three-day celebration of independent filmmaking at CFF 2024 in Easton, September 27-29.

The theme of the Chestertown Festival, Fragile Rivers/Fertile Land, pays homage to the abundant waterways and farmland that grace the Mid-Atlantic region. The six films show how humans, who have threatened these treasures in the past, are working to restore our rivers and minimize agricultural runoff.

The one-day Chestertown Festival, co-sponsored by CFF and ShoreRivers, includes two programming blocks, 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., in the historic Garfield Center for the Arts at the Prince Theater. Each block includes three short films and discussions with the filmmakers and environmentalists. Acclaimed Chesapeake Photographer Dave Harp, who directed four of the films, will be among the speakers.

Annie Richards, the Chester Riverkeeper for ShoreRivers, will introduce the evening program and talk about what ShoreRivers is doing to protect and restore the rivers of the Eastern Shore.

The afternoon program features:

Nassawango Legacy. A look at one family’s multi-generational efforts to protect an enchanting Chesapeake Bay stream and The Nature Conservancy’s work to assure that it continues to flourish.

Search for the Cooper. Led by Upstream Alliance of Annapolis, four teens kayak, muck, and bushwhack for six days on an unprecedented journey to discover the Cooper River in Camden County, NJ.

A River Called Home. Four young women embark on a challenging paddle from the headwaters of the James River in Virginia to the Chesapeake Bay.

The evening program features:

A Voice for the Rivers. Visit four of the beautiful, but threatened, rivers on the Eastern Shore of Maryland with the dedicated Riverkeepers of ShoreRivers.

Pop’s Old Place. A small livestock farm on Maryland’s Eastern Shore relies on pasture-grazing to improve the soil, raise healthy animals, and reduce runoff.

Red Creek Sessions. Take a wild whitewater kayak trip along Red Creek while learning about the unique geology of this West Virginia treasure.

Tickets are $20 for each session; $30 for both. Tickets may be purchased at the Garfield Center or online at garfieldcenter.org. Supper will be available at 6 p.m. at The Kitchen next door to the Theater or nearby eateries.

The 17th annual Chesapeake Film Festival culminates in Easton at the historic Ebenezer Theater Sept. 27-29 with a celebration of the very best in independent filmmaking. For early-bird passes and more information go to chesapeakefilmfestival.com.