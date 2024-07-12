Chestertown Flashback: A Cool Dip at Fairlee Manor Camp

We can all agree that diving into some nice cool water has been the optimal choice for the past couple of weeks. The young women at “Fairlee Manor Camp,” as it used to be known, had the right idea in this undated photograph from another undoubtedly hot Eastern Shore summer. If you recognize yourself or anyone else in this image, please let us know in the comments or at [email protected]. Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.

View an exhibit tracing the eventful history of Galena, Maryland, on display throughout July at the Bordley History Center at 301 High Street in Chestertown. Regular hours Thursdays and Fridays from 11 am – 2 pm and Saturdays from 10 am – 1 pm, and from 5 pm – 7 pm on First Fridays. Visitors can also browse the museum shop and explore genealogical records on a drop-in basis. Collections staff is available by appointment to assist with research in the library and archives. Visit www.kentcountyhistory.org or call (410) 778-3499 for more details.