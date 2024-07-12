Choptank Health encourages back-to-school immunizations

Choptank Community Health System is encouraging parents to keep their children’s immunizations up to date to ensure their readiness for the new school year.

“Immunizations protect your children from diseases,” says Choptank Health President and CEO Sara Rich. “Without immunizations, our children and communities are at greater risk of outbreaks of diseases like measles, polio, whooping cough, and more.

“We want to keep our kids happy, healthy, and protected,” she says. “Choptank Health is here to remind parents to schedule immunizations with your healthcare provider today.”

Rich says Choptank Health has developed an immunization portal at choptankhealth.org/protected to make it easier for Mid-Shore parents to keep their children’s health and immunizations in check.

The site includes Maryland’s back-to-school immunization requirements, the CDC’s child and adolescent immunization schedule by age, and a tool to help find a healthcare provider near you, if necessary. Links are also provided for the childhood immunization programs of all local health departments.

“We’re fortunate to work with partners like our local health departments and schools to help prepare our children for a successful school year,” says Rich. “We’re working together to protect our children with immunizations to make it harder for these serious and sometimes deadly illnesses to spread throughout our communities.”

The promotion is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $330,795. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government. For more information, please visit HRSA.gov.

Choptank Community Health System provides medical, dental, and School-Based health services to more than 30,000 adults and children in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare for all. Medical services include primary healthcare, women’s health, pediatrics, behavioral health, chronic health management, lab services, and care navigation. New patients are welcome. More information can be found at www.choptankhealth.org.