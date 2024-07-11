Institute for Adult Learning (IAL) to Hold Showcase of Fall 2024 Classes

Interested in learning about the phenomenon of Earth’s sinking surface? Join us to delve into “The Subsiding Earth—We’re All going Down,” exploring this urgent environmental issue. Our classrooms welcome enthusiasts of science and the environment. Dive into topics such as Artificial Intelligence, Astronomy, Birding, and Beach Geology.

Engage in dynamic conversations covering Pre- and Post-Election Analysis, Genealogy, Current Events, Social Issues, Bare Hand Base Ball, or immerse yourself in our Book Club. You can also take part in activities like line dancing, gentle yoga, low-impact fitness, pickleball lessons, or culinary and craft classes. Embark on a journey of fun and discovery with IAL!

The Institute for Adult Learning, a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide learning experiences and social events which enrich lives of the age 50+ community in the Mid-Shore area, will hold a Showcase of Classes for the Fall semester on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. Doors will open at 1:30 pm and the program will begin at 2:00 pm. The event will be held at the Kennard Cultural Center, located at 410 Little Kidwell Avenue in Centreville MD.

The Showcase will provide an overview of 37 courses to be offered during the Fall semester, which runs from September 4 through December 13, including history and current events, brain, body, and soul, environment and science, literature, arts and crafts, and culinary arts. All classes are held during the day, Monday through Friday, and range from one to six sessions. On July 15, the IAL website will be updated with class descriptions for the Fall 2024 semester.

The membership fee of $90 per person per semester entitles participants to sign up for an unlimited number of courses. Members are also invited to participate in monthly happy hours and various field trips throughout the semester.

Attendees may join the IAL at any time and enroll in classes either at the Showcase or on the organization’s website after the event. You can fill out the registration form to enroll in classes at the Showcase. However, all registrations, paper or online, open at 9:00 am the day after the Showcase. Registration to attend the event is not required but is recommended by sending an email to [email protected]. For more information about the IAL, visit the IAL website at www.instituteforadultlearning.org.

Sue Elter, a member from Church Hill MD, summed it up perfectly, “IAL classes are just perfect for learning new things and keeping your brain sharp. The trips are very worthwhile and the Happy Hours help you meet new friends. Do yourself a favor and join IAL.”