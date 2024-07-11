Chestertown Jazz Festival 2024

The Chestertown Jazz Festival committee announced today that the 28th Chestertown Jazz Festival will be held September 6-7, 2024.

Said Festival Chairman Mel Rapelyea,“Jazz is a family and this year the family welcomes jazz infused with rock, R&R, gospel and fusion.”

Renowned jazz/R&B singer Ronnie Leigh will kick off the festival at The Mainstay in Rock Hall on Friday, September 6. A long-time headliner, Ronnie has appeared with performers including Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles and Smoky Robinson. The founder of one jazz festival describes Mr. Leigh as “one of the finest song stylists working in jazz today”. Ronnie – who says that performing is “in my life blood” in my life blood” – returns to the Eastern Shore after a successful performance last year at The Mainstay.

Tickets to see Ronnie Leigh can be purchased at www.mainstayrockhall.org or by calling The Mainstay at 410.639.9133.

Following the practice of the Newport Jazz Festival and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, Saturday’s “Jazz at the River” will begin at noon in Wilmer Park by welcoming back traditional gospel artist Sylvia Hackett Frazier and the Anointed Vessels. Sylvia grew up in Chestertown surrounded by music including, she remembers, when James Brown came to town. With the Anointed Vessels, Sylvia presents traditional gospel music, whose spiritual roots have long provided inspiration and comfort to troubled minds in troubled times. Sylvia has produces gospel music festivals and sings at countless church services and social gatherings.

Next up will be Prairie-Rodger’s Grateful Jazz, highlighting rhythmic and improvisational traditions of the Grateful Dead alongside the sounds of traditional jazz. Drummer Prairie Prince rocks with jazz, schooled in the music of Gene Krupa and Buddy Rich; touring this summer with Todd Rundgren and performing in the past with elite rock performers like Phil Lesh, a founding member of the Grateful Dead. Bobby Lee Rodgers is a cross-over guitarist, from teaching jazz at the prestigious Berklee College of music to playing with Warren Haynes of The Allman Brothers Band.Singer and musician Ella Rodgers, Mr. Rodgers’ teenage daughter, adds to the trio her enthusiasm for the music of old-time jazz.

The sounds of sax follow when Brent Birckhead takes the stage. Appearing with his band, Brent brings to life the history, theory and creativity he teaches as adjunct professor of saxophone at Morgan State University. In 2024, Brent released his latest album, “Cacao”, featuring smooth and sweet composition and infectious rhythms.. Lauded as a student performer by Downbeat Magazine and named “Best Alto Saxophonist” by the Washington City Paper, Mr. Birckhead has performed with artists that include multi-Grammy Award winner Lauryn Hill.The New York Times labeled Brent, as Baltimore native and graduate of Howard University, as “one of the most riveting young improvisers in New York.”

Closing the Festival will be headliner, The David Stryker Quartet featuring Warren Wolf. The Village Voice described David as “one of the most distinctive guitarists to come along in recent years”. His discography includes 35 albums as a leader; his most recent “Groove” has logged more than 20 weeks on the JazzWeek Radio Chart. Winner of many Downbeat awards, it’s no wonder that jazz guitar-god Pat Metheny has lauded Mr. Stryer for producing “one of the most joyous feels around.” Vibraphonist Warren Wolf has recorded seven albums as a band leader, teaches at the Peabody School of Music and has performed around the world, including with Christian McBride.

Tickets to Saturday’s festival, which runs from 12-6 pm, can be obtained at www.garfieldcenter.org or by calling or 410.810.2060. As always, the festival will offer a wide variety of food and drink from local vendors.

Lead photo is of Ronnie Leigh.