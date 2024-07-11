Gunston’s Chesapeake Watershed Semester Receives EE Ford Grant for Environmental Programming

The Gunston School is thrilled to announce it has been awarded a $100,000 matching grant from the Edward E. Ford Foundation to enhance its renowned environmental education programs and support the development of the school’s newly acquired property. Gunston has long been a leader in environmental education, with its annual Chesapeake Bay Studies experiential learning program, the Environmental Leadership for Independent School Leaders workshop, and the innovative Chesapeake Watershed Semester (CWS). CWS was launched with support from a previous EE Ford grant, and will soon launch its sixth semester.

The grant will be matched by $100,000 through annual fundraising efforts, totaling $200,000. This new EE Ford Grant will support transportation and equipment with the purchase of a passenger van, kayaks, and a trailer for field trips and water-based learning, benefiting all environmental programs. It will provide support for the development of Gunston’s recently acquired 40-acre waterfront property, including outdoor educational spaces, trails, and signage. Additionally, the grant will fund an Environmental Scholars Fund, a means of financial support for students to participate in the school’s diverse environmental learning programs.

“This is the second prestigious EE Ford grant we’ve received for our dynamic environmental teaching and learning programs, and the foundation seeks to honor schools that are at the forefront of educational innovation,” said Head of School John Lewis. “This grant will further inspire and educate future leaders in environmental science and stewardship. It provides great momentum as we welcome our new director for CWS and Sustainability, Mr. Brad Hirsh, in July. Let me thank both Ms. Ronnie Vesnaver and Ms. Melissa Haber for their great work on this grant proposal.”

Founded in 1911, The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located on 75 waterfront acres in Centreville, Maryland. Visit gunston.org for more information.