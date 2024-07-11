Chestertown RiverArts ReImagined Runway Gala

Chestertown RiverArts’ annual ReImagined Runway gala is returning the Chester River Yacht and Country Club on August 3. This popular event has expanded this year and includes dinner table service and signature cocktail for all ticket holders and French Cabaret-style live music. Dress is casual and colorful.

Several of last year’s winning designers will be returning including Cori Lynn Arnold, Kayti Didricksen, Christine Kamon, Kris Kelley-Majors, Dora Pelczar, Laura Skinner, and Pam Vogel. Guests will vote for the Peoples Choice Award.

An unconventional silent auction will be held offering a broad range of desirable items. Some of these items include:

Two tickets for a scenic sunset cruise up the Chester River on the

River Packet, a 651 foot, 1920’s style classic yacht.

A $200 certificate from the Modern Stone Age Kitchen for a family pizza dinner held on their patio.

Three mini-bottles and a tasting at the award winning Crow Winery.

Your choice of one-of-a-kind whimsical painted furniture and sculptures created by visionary artist, Nancy Smith.

Art by nationally known artists such as Marcy Dunn Ramsey.

A class with nationally known pastel artist, Mary Pritchard.

Buy your tickets, support the arts, and join in this joyful celebration of creativity. Go to https://www.chestertownriverarts.com/reimagined-runway .