Plein Air Easton Announces Invitational Painting Competition Celebrating Land Conservation

Plein Air Easton (PAE), the renowned art competition and festival, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy (ESLC). This unique invitational aims to highlight the powerful role of art in promoting land preservation.

From June 24 – July 16, invited PAE Alumni artists were tasked with painting specific preserved properties managed by the ESLC. Each artist will submit one painting to be exhibited at the ESLC Headquarters from July 18 to Saturday, July 20 (concurrent with PAE 2024).

Join us on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, from 6pm-8pm at the Land Conservancy Headquarters (114 S. Washington Street) for an opening reception unveiling the submitted artworks. The 2024 esteemed judge Nancy Tankersley will award prizes. The exhibit will be open through Saturday.

Exhibit Hours: Thursday, July 18 – Saturday, July 20 10am-3pm.

This initiative was made possible through a generous grant provided by Bruce Wiltsie and Bill Davenport who have worked with the Avalon for many years to support the many ways that art can underscore the vital importance of conservation of our land and the beauty that surrounds us.

About Plein Air Easton: Plein Air Easton, hosted by the Avalon Foundation, celebrates its 20th anniversary this July. We invite all major award winners and featured alumni painters to join us in this meaningful endeavor.

About the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy: The ESLC’s mission is to conserve, steward, and advocate for the unique rural landscape of the Eastern Shore. We’re proud to partner with them in this exciting project.

Press Contact: For inquiries, contact Marie Nuthall ([email protected]) or Victoria Laureska ([email protected]).

About Plein Air Easton: Plein Air Easton is an annual art competition and festival celebrating plein air painting. For two decades, it has brought together artists, collectors, and nature enthusiasts to create and appreciate art inspired by the natural world.

About the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy: The ESLC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the rural character and natural resources of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Through land conservation, stewardship, and advocacy, the ESLC ensures a sustainable future for our region.