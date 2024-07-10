Plein Air Easton Announces Inaugural Hall of Fame Awards

Plein Air Easton, the renowned celebration of outdoor painting, is excited to announce the selection of the inaugural Hall of Fame Awards. Established in honor of Plein Air Easton’s 20th anniversary, the Hall of Fame aims to recognize individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations that have made exceptional contributions to the continued success and growth of Plein Air Easton.

“We were overwhelmed by the response to our request for nominations. It was a real challenge for our committee there were many qualified candidates”, said Marie Nuthall, Event Coordinator for Plein Air Easton.

We are pleased to announce the inaugural class:

The Academy Art Museum

Doris & Bill Nielsen

Camille Prezewodek

Cindy Reed

Carol & Alan Sleeper

Nancy & Carl Tankersley

Ellen Vatne

Bruce Wiltse

This class represents artists, volunteers, businesses, and founders of Plein Air Easton. They were chosen based on lasting impact, leadership qualities, continual support, prestige brought to the event, outreach efforts, and visionary perspectives that foster growth and improvement. They also demonstrate a high level of integrity, ethics, and professionalism.

“The Inaugural Hall of Fame Awards is our way of expressing gratitude to those whose unwavering support has shaped Plein Air Easton into what it is today,” said Nuthall, “We look forward to recognizing their contributions during Plein Air Easton July 12-21, 2024”. To learn more about this year’s class, and dates of recognition events please visit www.pleinaireaston.com and Plein Air Easton’s page on Facebook.

Nuthall said, “On behalf of everyone involved with Plein Air Easton, I want to thank the community for the many impressive nominations, and the committee for their hard work in selecting this impressive inaugural class. And to the winners, congratulations! Thank you for your participation, commitment, and support of Plein Air Easton. We are excited to celebrate with you! “

Questions regarding Plein Air Easton can be directed to Marie at [email protected].

About Plein Air Easton:

Plein Air Easton is the work of the Avalon Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster a strong community on the Eastern Shore by creating accessible, uplifting arts, education, and cultural experiences that appeal to the interests of a diverse population and to ensure the long-term viability of the historic Avalon Theatre.

The Academy Art Museum and the Waterfowl Headquarters, both in downtown Easton, respectively, will be the venues for the competition exhibit. This event is supported by Talbot Arts Council, donations from corporations, small businesses, media outlets, Friends of Plein Air Easton, and strong community support. Donations support the event while promoting conservation and tourism through the arts and a distinct sense of place. Strong community support and sponsorships have helped make Plein Air Easton one of Easton’s most popular annual events and the nation’s largest outdoor painting competition.