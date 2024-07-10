Oh No! Easton’s Harris Teeter is on the Block

When Harris Teeter came to Easton a few years ago, it was a breath of fresh air. While some residents were disappointed that Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s didn’t feel it made sense for an Eastern Shore store, Harris Teeter was still a step up from a solid but nonetheless b-list of grocery store chains like Acme and Giant.

However, the news on WTOP is that the Easton branch of the up-market food store is on the list of five in the region to be sold off can only be seen as a setback. Nonetheless, wishful thinking can only hope for another first-rate grocery store on the Mid-Shore to take place.

And we’re talking about you Whole Foods.

