The Clock is Ticking for Democrats and for Democracy

I was surprised at how quickly some Democrats have called for Biden to end his reelection campaign. I was more surprised to watch George Stephanopoulos’ interview with Joe Biden where Biden reiterated his intention not to quit — and not to take a cognitive test that could end the debate and guarantee four more years of Trump.

The answer to “Should he stay or should he go” is more complicated than watching Biden’s debate and declaring him out. There is a lot more to being president than winning a debate. But it is also fair to ask, “Is Biden able to serve as president for four more years?”

Unfortunately, the Democrats do not have time to weigh relevant considerations and make a decision based on “the facts.” And even more unfortunately, Biden himself seems to be part of the problem. Biden is adamant about remaining in the race but has yet to convince party leaders that the June 27 debate-and the Stephanopoulos interview—were flukes.

Most Democrats respect Joe Biden. Even those who thought he was too old in 2020 admit that he has proven pessimistic predictions wrong. And most Democrats and plenty of Independents will be forever grateful for the role Biden played in ending the reign of Trump.

Today, President Biden is playing a role opposite to the one he played in 2020. Instead of being the candidate who appealed to enough voters (white working-class voters in key states) to win, he is the candidate too many voters are rejecting because he “looks and acts old.”

Biden has a problem that nothing can fix—his age. Regardless of his performance over the next four months, he will remain “too old” for too many voters. And unless Trump suffers a melt-down similar to Biden’s on June 27, he will ironically be deemed “fit for the job” on the basis of his not looking as old as Joe Biden.

Democratic leaders must act quickly to build a consensus around Joe Biden or around a new ticket. Every day that the debate goes on, voters are talking about whether Biden will quit the race, or even resign the presidency, instead of focusing on Trump’s dangerous agenda (despite Trump’s disingenuous protests, it is “Project 2025”), his involvement in the January 6, 2021, insurrection, and his moral turpitude.

If Democrats conclude replacing Biden on the ticket will create too big a schism in the party, they should stick with Biden. They also need to examine the alternatives. Are Democrats ready to embrace Kamala Harris for president? Or should the party, as several leading Democrats suggest, hold a mini-primary season that could produce an entirely new team?

The road forward for Democrats is not an easy one. Their opponent — our opponent — is a snake who will take advantage of every opportunity to undermine the Democrats that the Democrats offer.

Trump recently called President Biden “a piece of cr*p,” and is developing nicknames for Harris. Ironically, he will challenge the legality of a Democratic nominee using campaign funds raised for the Biden-Harris ticket if Harris is not on the ticket. And it will get worse from there.

So, Democrats, quit talking and start deciding. We need a ticket in which we can believe. And the only way we will be able to believe in that ticket is if you, the leaders of the Democratic party, believe in it.

J.E. Dean is a retired attorney and public affairs consultant. He writes on politics, government, and, too infrequently, other subjects.