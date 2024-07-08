For All Seasons Receives Women Who Care Talbot County Donations

Women Who Care Talbot County recently nominated and awarded $16,000+ to For All Seasons at their May event. The mission of Women Who Care Talbot County is driven by a desire to make a difference in the local community. Inspired by hundreds of like-minded groups across the country and the world, the organization seeks to create a local group of 160 motivated women who are committed to the power of collective philanthropic giving.

“The concept of collective giving by Women Who Care Talbot County is unique and has offered us the opportunity to meet many new women and share our mission of providing the highest quality mental health and victim services to children, adults, and families across Maryland’s Eastern Shore and beyond. We appreciate the organization’s commitment to helping its members learn about the range of work being done to support community needs,” adds Lauren Weber, Vice President of Strategy and Development.

Women Who Care Talbot County brings women together for one hour three times a year, although you need not attend in person to be a fully participating member. Each member who joins commits $100 per meeting for a total of $300 annually. Women aged 35 and under may contribute a lesser amount of $50 three times a year.

“We are thrilled with the impact of our organization and the enthusiasm of our membership. Our numbers are growing and we look forward to all the good we can continue to do in and for our community through pooled philanthropic giving,” comments Amanda David, one of the founders of Women Who Care Talbot County.

To become an active member of WWCTC, please visit www.100womentalbot.org or https://www.facebook.com/TalbotWomenWhoCare. The organization’s next meeting will be September 9, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. at the Easton branch of the Talbot County Free Library.

For All Seasons provides the highest quality mental health and victim services to children, adults, and families across Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Services are offered in English and Spanish, including therapy, psychiatry, victim advocacy, 24-hour crisis hotlines, outreach, and community education. For information about For All Seasons walk-in hours, contact For All Seasons at 410-822-1018 or visit ForAllSeasonsInc.org.