Green Room Gang to Perform at Church Hill Theatre

The Church Hill Theatre is set to come alive with vibrant performances as the Green Room Gang presents their annual summer productions. From July 18 to July 20, local young talents will captivate audiences with two beloved musicals: Seussical KIDS and Anastasia, the Musical, Youth Edition.

For over twenty-five years, the Green Room Gang has nurtured the artistic abilities of youth, fostering skills in acting, singing, and dancing to produce fully staged musicals. Seussical KIDS, adapted from the works of Dr. Seuss, and Anastasia, the Musical, Youth Edition, inspired by the popular motion picture and play, promise delightful entertainment for all ages.

Grace Sutherland directs the elementary school-aged performers in Seussical KIDS, while Courtney Adams directs the middle and high school students in Anastasia Youth Edition. Supporting them are assistant directors, Josh Hansen, Maya McGrory, and Riley Sutherland, who contribute significantly to instruction, rehearsal and tech. The production team includes Carmen Grasso for set construction, Tina and Erma Johnson for costumes, and Kat Melton for lighting. Krista Roark serves as a consultant choreographer with Natalie Stinchcomb and Kay Urrutia as high school apprentices. Steve Atkinson captures the moments as the photographer, while Ginger Ellis and Becca Van Aken act as producers and mentors. Sylvia Maloney serves as the CHT Education Chair.

This community-driven program sees many parents and volunteers contributing their time and efforts to create costumes, sets, and props, underscoring the collaborative spirit behind this cherished annual tradition.

Performance Schedule:

Thursday, July 18 at 7:00 PM

Friday, July 19 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, July 20 at 2:00 PM

Ticket Information: Tickets are priced at $12 for adults and $5 for students. Due to the popularity of this event, limited tickets are available. For more information, contact Church Hill Theatre at (410) 556-6003 or check out www.churchhilltheatre.org.