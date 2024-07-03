AAM Announces July 4 & 5 Closure for Independence Day

This year Academy Art Museum will be closed on July 4 & 5 to celebrate Independence Day.
The museum is open to our regular hours on Saturday, July 6.
Have a safe and wonderful holiday!
