Echo Hill Outdoor School Announces Inaugural Crab Feast Fundraiser: CRABS ON HIGH ST

Echo Hill Outdoor School is excited to announce its inaugural crab feast fundraiser, set to take place on Saturday, July 20, 2024, from 4-8 pm at the foot of High Street. This special event will bring together community members for a delightful summer evening by the scenic Chester River, featuring all-you-can-eat crabs and delicious fried chicken.

CRABS ON HIGH ST promises to be a relaxed and enjoyable gathering, with General Admission tickets covering unlimited crabs and fried chicken. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase separately. Attendees will have the opportunity to support Echo Hill Outdoor School’s mission while indulging in delicious seasonal flavors.

“We are thrilled to host our first-ever crab feast and look forward to sharing this fun and meaningful event with our community,” said Adrienne Wrona of Echo Hill Outdoor School. “Funds raised from this event will help us continue providing transformative experiences for our students, fostering a deeper connection to nature and the environment.”

Tickets for CRABS ON HIGH ST are now available and can be purchased online. For those interested in further supporting the event, sponsorship opportunities are available. Please contact Adrienne at [email protected] for more information. Donations to Echo Hill Outdoor School are truly appreciated.

Don’t miss this chance to enjoy a perfect summer evening while contributing to a cause that makes a significant impact on the lives of young people across the mid-Atlantic region. We look forward to seeing you there!

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, July 20, 2024, rain or shine!

Time: 4-8 pm

Location: Foot of High Street, Chestertown, MD

Tickets: $75 General Admission includes all-you-can-eat crabs and fried chicken and more; alcoholic drinks available for purchase $30 Admission for Children 12 and Under.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit:

http://ehos.betterworld.org/events/crabs-on-high-st

Thank you to our event sponsors: Watershed Alley, Cross Street Realtors, Frank B. Rhodes, Chester River Seafood, Molly’s, Cat Colloquium, David A. Bramble Inc, Complete Rolloff Services, Duke Law, LLC, Select Land and Homes, Gillespie & Son, Inc, Fleetwood Insurance Group, Talkie, Draper Brothers Inc, Dr. Mel Rapelyea, Hasset Family, Morgenthal Family, & Rev. David H. and Elizabeth C. LaMotte