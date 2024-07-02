Studio B Art Gallery Announces Exciting Summer Events Lineup

Studio B Art Gallery is delighted to announce a series of captivating events this summer, beginning with the fan-favorite First Friday Gallery Walk on July 5, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. This month’s gallery walk will feature an “Art Salon” style open house, showcasing new paintings from previous Plein Air Easton winners and 2024 participants. Artists Bernard Dellario and Betty Huang will be in the studio, fresh from their trip to Provence, France, where they painted the beautiful lavender fields and villages. This is an excellent opportunity for art enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the latest works from talented artists and engage with award-winning creators.

“We are incredibly excited to bring such a diverse range of artistic experiences to our community this summer,” said Betty Huang, owner of Studio B Art Gallery. “The First Friday Gallery Walk is a wonderful tradition, and this month’s Art Salon promises to be an exceptional event with extraordinary art and inspiring dialogues.”

Furthermore, we are pleased to invite you to a live painting demonstration by the esteemed artist Bernard Dellario. On Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 11:00 a.m., Bernie will be creating an “alla prima” floral still life painting from life. This session offers a rare glimpse into his creative process and the opportunity to hear his thoughts as the painting progresses. Attendees are encouraged to ask questions and gain valuable insights into Bernie’s artistic approach.

Studio B will host a free Portrait Sculpture Demonstration in clay by Maryland artist Rick Casali on Wednesday, July 17. Casali is internationally known for his fine portraits in oils and bronze. This event provides a unique opportunity to observe the sculpture process and participate in a Q&A session with Rick as he works. The demonstration will take place from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, at Studio B, located at 7B Goldsborough St. All are welcome, but early arrival is suggested as space is limited.

Looking ahead, Studio B Art Gallery is proud to host a Plein Air Workshop with Master Jove Wang from September 26 to September 30. Signups are currently open, and we encourage early registration to ensure participation in this unique opportunity. Master Jove Wang, who served as the Plein Air Easton Juror in 2022 and Judge in 2023, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise. His guidance has significantly contributed to the success of Plein Air Easton, where he presided over the event’s largest sale, amounting to over half a million dollars.

“Our workshop with Master Jove Wang is a highlight of our annual programming,” added Huang. “It offers participants an unparalleled chance to learn from one of the foremost figures in the plein air painting community. We anticipate a rewarding and enriching experience for all attendees.”

For more information about current exhibits and upcoming events, visit www.studiobartgallery. com, @studiobartgallery on Facebook and Instagram, or contact Betty Huang at [email protected] .

Studio B Art Gallery is located at 7 B Goldsborough Street in historic downtown Easton, Maryland. The gallery represents nationally and internationally known painters Hiu Lai Chong, Bernard Dellario, Ken DeWaard, Betty Huang, Qiang Huang, Charles Newman, Daniel Robbins, Master Jove Wang, and sculptor Rick Casali.

