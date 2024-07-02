If June is the threshold of summer, July is its screened porch. It might be sweltering out in the backyard, but on the porch, a slowly rotating ceiling fan keeps the heat at bay while we sip our iced tea or lemonade and watch the fireflies put on their evening show.

We have another batch of grandkids with us for a few days; July is prime time for grandkids. The pool is open, the beach out by the Bay beckons, the daylight lingers, and all the ice cream stores in town are open late. Later today, we’ll be decorating the house with flags and bunting in anticipation of the Fourth, and we’ve already made plans for watching the parade of boats in the afternoon and the fireworks in the evening. There will be hamburgers and hot dogs, potato salad, and, just like at the ball park, “ain’t the beer cold!?!”

July is the musical movement that precedes summer’s crescendo. In July, there is still time to enjoy summer before the downbeat “Back to School” coda begins. By the time August rolls around, that annual din drowns out even the cicadas, but, for now, there’s still time to loll in the hammock and watch those big fluffy cumulus clouds drifting by. Maybe tonight there will be another big booming thunderstorm to water the yard and keep the hydrangea blooming blue and full.

Summer is simple. Clothing is minimal. Author James Dent sums summer up this way: “A perfect summer day is when the sun is shining, the breeze is blowing, the birds are singing, and the lawnmower is broken.” John Mayer, the new lead singer in the Friends of the Dead show, puts a bit more succinctly: “A little bit of summer is what the whole year is all about.” Jerry Garcia, bless his teddybear soul, couldn’t have said it any better.

Now, lest you think that I’m too sentimental or too Pollyannaish about summer, I will admit that every once in a while there’s one of those dog days that make me wish for the arrival of autumn and cooler weather. But then, I also know that on some blustery November day, I’ll pine for the laziness of summer. So I do my best to stay in the estival moment and appreciate the simple gifts of the season. Give me a good book and a big beach umbrella and I’m good to go, at least until I fall asleep in my chair

The summer sun gets up early and goes to bed late. My wife rues all that early morning light that comes streaming into the bedroom, but not me. I like to savor it like an extra helping of peas and carrots (my code for peace and quiet). I lie there next to her, listening to her gentle breathing, and whisper a little prayer of gratitude for all the gifts I’ve been given. Then my list of summer chores rears its ugly little head, so I rise and go downstairs for my single cup of morning Joe on the porch while waiting for the town to wake up and get on about its business.

Summer is but one season the year; it knows its place in the grand scheme of things. So did John Steinbeck when he went traveling with his poodle Charley In Search of America : “What good is the warmth of summer without the cold of winter to give it sweetness?” So savor summer’s sweetness while you can. You’ll miss it when it’s over!

Jamie Kirkpatrick is a writer and photographer who lives in Chestertown. His work has appeared in the Washington Post, the Baltimore Sun, the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Washington College Alumni Magazine, and American Cowboy Magazine.

His new novel, “The Tales of Bismuth; Dispatches from Palestine, 1945-1948” explores the origins of the Arab-Israeli conflict. It is available on Amazon.