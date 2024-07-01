Time to Call a Time Out on the Blame Game in Politics by David Reel

In today’s world, far too many candidates for public office claim all the credit when things have gone or are going well. They also place all the blame on others when things have not gone or are not going well.

True leaders do the opposite.

They generously share credit when things have gone or are going well, and they readily accept full responsibility when things have not or are not going well.

A classic example of true leadership in thought, word, and deeds was Dwight Eisenhower, the Supreme Allied Commander in Europe during World War II.

Eisenhower assembled a team to plan for and oversee the execution of D-Day.

Their planning faced countless unknowns, not the least of which was the presence of clear weather, an essential element for mission success.

Despite a series of conflicting weather forecasts leading up to D-Day, Eisenhower alone made the fateful decision to postpone the invasion launch by 24 hours. It was a most difficult decision but ultimately it was a most correct decision,

Once Eisenhower made that decision, he issued an “order of the day” to all the troops.

It read in part:

You are about to embark upon the Great Crusade, toward which we have striven these many months. The eyes of the world are upon you. The hopes and prayers of liberty-loving people everywhere march with you. In company with our brave Allies and brothers-in-arms on Fronts, you will bring about the destruction of the German war machine, the elimination of Nazi tyranny over oppressed peoples of Europe, and security for ourselves in a free world. Your task will not be an easy one. Your enemy is well trained, well-equipped, and battle-hardened. He will fight savagely. I have full confidence in your courage, devotion to duty, and skill in battle. We will accept nothing less than full Victory!

Despite his encouraging and inspiring words, Eisenhower privately had no illusions about success.

More importantly, he had the courage to accept full responsibility for failure.

After releasing his order of the day, Eisenhower privately wrote a note now known as his “in case of failure speech.”

He wrote: “Our landings in the Cherbourg-Havre area have failed to gain a satisfactory foothold, and I have withdrawn the troops. My decision to attack at this time and place was based upon the best information available. The troops, the air, and the Navy did all that bravery and devotion to duty could do. If any blame or fault attaches to the attempt, it is mine alone.”

Two last-minute revisions to his handwritten notes speak volumes about his leadership. He crossed out “This particular operation” and replaced it with “My decision to attack,” which is emphatic and personal. He also drew a long bold line under “mine alone.”

Ike didn’t try to camouflage failure with phrases like, “mistakes in planning were made,” or “planning assumptions were not met” or “I have nothing further to say at this time.” He wrote simply “any blame or fault … is mine alone.”

Of course, we now know D-Day ultimately succeeded, and Ike never delivered his “in case of failure speech.”

The important thing is he was willing to deliver it if necessary.

His acceptance of full responsibility is the kind of leadership Americans deserve today from our elected officials, appointed officials, and candidates at all levels.

It is time to call a time out on the blame game in politics.

David Reel is a public affairs and public relations consultant who lives in Easton.