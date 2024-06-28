Chestertown Flashback: Massey General Store, Circa 1877

This ca. 1877 photograph offers a look at a day in the life of the general store in the unincorporated town of Massey, Maryland, at the eastern end of Kent County. One horse and four men gaze at the lens, possibly nonplussed at the interruption. Logically for an agricultural community, the storefront is replete with advertisements for farm equipment, but why does Oliver chill the plows? The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation provides an explanation:

“The high-quality Oliver Chilled Plow dominated the market during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Its creator, James Oliver, perfected “chilling,” a casting process that created durable iron moldboards and shares that retained a smooth surface during heavy use. Farmers relied on dependable plows like the Oliver when preparing soil prior to planting crops.”

Today, Massey is home to the Massey Air Museum, home to wonderful exhibits and artifacts related to the history of local aviation, as well as ongoing aircraft restoration projects and an active aerodrome.

Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.